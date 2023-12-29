Witnesses: Woman climbed on back of distressed baby whale off Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A NOAA spokesperson says there is no sign of the baby humpback whale that tried to beach itself off Waikiki on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, NOAA received calls that a humpback calf was seen on the beach near Fort de Russey Park without its mother.

Witnesses say the calf was first spotted trying to beach itself near the Hale Koa Resort.

About 100 people gathered to watch, with some pushing the whale back into the water. In the commotion, witnesses say they also captured some shocking and disturbing behavior on camera.

Melissa Clark, who was visiting from Canada, said a woman jumped onto the baby whale.

“Rather than helping she went out into the water and jumped on his back and was holding onto it while it was trying to clearly in distress, and she was holding on to it for a ride,” Clark said.

“So that just compounded how awful this situation was. It would be nice to see something that would help give education to people that are visiting in case it happens again.”

NOAA says the baby humpback whale was only a few weeks old and still dependent on its mother.

Melanie Obrigkeit, a visitor from Michigan, said it’s not clear if the woman who tried to ride the whale ignored pleas to stop.

“It was hard to know whether she didn’t hear it or didn’t care,” Obrigkeit said.

“A lot of commotion, but she didn’t respond after a lot of prompts to stop.”

Obrigkeit called Marine Protection Services to report the incident. Ocean Safety teams arrived on Jet skis to help guide the calf back to the ocean.

Bystanders hope by sharing the story, people will be more mindful when encountering wildlife.

”It’s hard to punish without the education first because people can plead ignorance and a lot of times there’s a lot of people that don’t know any better that come to the islands,” Obrigkeit said.

Witnesses submitted a complaint to NOAA law enforcement and hope the woman in the video faces consequences for her actions. NOAA urges people not to approach wildlife in distress.

Those who do risk fines for harassing wildlife. To report violations, you’re asked to email respectwildlife@noaa.gov or call the hotline at 888-256-9840.

