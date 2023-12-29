HI Now Daily
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message

Nearly five months after the Maui fires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is sharing dramatic videos of his escape.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is sharing dramatic videos of his escape.

While they are graphic, he hopes they provide answers for those who lost loved ones — and send a message to leaders that this should never happen again.

After hours of high winds on Aug. 8, Alfy and Jessica Basurto fled from their home when they saw fire speeding toward them.

He checked on three homes during his escape to make sure his loved ones weren’t there.

During the wildfires, communication was nearly impossible. Alfy Basurto didn’t know where two of his kids were as they escaped with friends.

“I can only call the mainland and the mainland can call me,” said Basurto.

From that call, he thought that his kids were at home trapped. So he went back into the danger zone with his dog to look for them.

“Everything is raging fire, raging, black, angry smoke,” he said.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

He drove under power lines — thinking he could be electrocuted.

“Just before it touches the roof of my car, I’m like hey girl this is it. I inch forward and I’m like ah we are still here,” said Basurto.

He saw his kids were not there and then knew he had to get out. They eventually reunited.

“I’m so fortunate. I didn’t lose one of my children in this whole thing,” said Basurto.

“It was all the emotions. I was relieved. I was angry. I was happy,” he added.

That rollercoaster of emotions turned to devastation.

The next day, Basurto saw his town in ruins and charred bodies of those who didn’t make it.

“It blows my mind that you would prevent people from leaving a disaster. Those roadblocks were killers,” he added.

As multiple agencies continue their investigations into what happened Aug. 8, Basurto says he’s sharing his video on social media for a purpose.

