State conservation officers to patrol Kaneohe Bay sandbar over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State conservation officers will be on patrol over the New Year’s holiday to enforce environmental laws, including at the Kaneohe Bay sandbar.

Christmas tree burning at the sandbar was a post-holiday tradition. But the illegal practice has subsided over the last few years, in part because of education and enforcement.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla, in a news release.

The Kaneohe Bay sandbar, known as Ahu o Laka, carries a rich cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians and area residents. It’s also a popular recreational spot and a state wildlife sanctuary.

To report incidents to DOCARE, call 643-DLNR (3567) or download the free DLNRTip app.

