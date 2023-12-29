HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Search called off after hunting group separated by raging stream found safe

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hunting group that was stranded by the Kawailoa Stream near Wahiawa have been found safe, officials said. The search was called off Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a call from Honolulu police Thursday around 7:20 p.m.

Due to the remote location, firefighters had to investigate the area by air.

Investigators said seven hunters began hiking at 4 a.m. but a flash flood had separated the group near the Kawailoa Stream.

Three of them were able to make it to safety but the other four were trapped on the other side of the stream, officials said.

Air 1 and rescue personnel were able to locate the four hunters but weren’t able to get them out due to tough terrain.

HFD said the remaining hunters confirmed there were no injuries and said they’d be safe for the night until rescue crews could return in the morning.

The next day, HFD said the hunting party notified the department around 5 a.m. that they were able to hike out of the mountains overnight and remained uninjured.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Witnesses: Woman climbed on back of distressed baby whale off Waikiki
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii
early five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is...
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message

Latest News

Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
‘Master of disguise’ fugitive back on Oahu after being arrested in California
New state laws taking effect in 2024 seek to address issues from gender neutrality to firearms
Friday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Brief return of normal trade wind weather through New Year’s weekend
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in 2024 with these New Year’s Eve events across Hawaii