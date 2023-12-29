Search called off after hunting group separated by raging stream found safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hunting group that was stranded by the Kawailoa Stream near Wahiawa have been found safe, officials said. The search was called off Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a call from Honolulu police Thursday around 7:20 p.m.

Due to the remote location, firefighters had to investigate the area by air.

Investigators said seven hunters began hiking at 4 a.m. but a flash flood had separated the group near the Kawailoa Stream.

Three of them were able to make it to safety but the other four were trapped on the other side of the stream, officials said.

Air 1 and rescue personnel were able to locate the four hunters but weren’t able to get them out due to tough terrain.

HFD said the remaining hunters confirmed there were no injuries and said they’d be safe for the night until rescue crews could return in the morning.

The next day, HFD said the hunting party notified the department around 5 a.m. that they were able to hike out of the mountains overnight and remained uninjured.

