PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ celebrates its’ 50th episode and ring in the new year in sports

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner celebrate the 50th episode of “HNN Overtime”!

On top of celebrating HNN OT’s golden anniversary, the crew talks about the recent return of UH quarterback Brayden Schager and the group’s top moment in Hawaii sports in 2023.

They also take a stroll down memory lane and talk their best memories from making the show!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

