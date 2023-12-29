HI Now Daily
Oldest mom-and-pop jewelry store on Front Street determined to rebuild

The owner and her daughter are still trying to find whatever jewels they have left.
The owner and her daughter are still trying to find whatever jewels they have left.(Lahaina Jewelry)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina Jewelry was the oldest mom-and-pop jewelry store on Front Street.

Today it is a pile of ash.

However, the owner and her daughter are still trying to find whatever jewels they have left.

“We need to come here to get whatever we can get because we worked for 35 years and all our stuff is here,” said Lahaina Jewelry owner Victoria Doan.

The Doan family business specializes in fine jewels and Hawaiian heirloom jewelry.

They did not have insurance.

“This is literally our livelihood. Me and mom. And so we are just trying our best to try and find everything that we can,” her daughter Tina (Doan) Delima said.

Tina grew up in her family business. So did her children. They even had their first steps there.

Although she lost her childhood home as well, she says the loss of their family business hits much harder.

“I spent many, many hours here. Many hours. So, it’s been pretty tough. But we’re just trying to see if we can find anything. Salvage as much stuff as we can,” said Tina.

Victoria is all too familiar with having nothing. She fled her homeland of Vietnam back in the 70s and came to Lahaina.

“I left the country when I was 19 years old,” said Victoria.

“Literally came with nothing, with just the clothes on her back at a very young age,” Tina said.

“We had to go to church to get the food left over from the bakery,” said Victoria.

“And somehow was able to even have this shop for as long as she did and take care of me and my siblings,” said Tina. “It’s amazing. She’s amazing. Mom worked really hard. Nobody worked as hard as mom.”

Victoria Doan is a survivor.

She says she has done it before... and she will do it again.

If you would like to help her rebuild, click here.

