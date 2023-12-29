Nonprofits can now apply for funding through state Legislature grant program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nonprofits throughout the state can now apply for funding through the state Legislature’s Grants-In-Aid program.

The monies will be for the 2024 fiscal year, officials said.

“The impact of the Lahaina wildfires has altered the course of our budget projections. Recovery efforts could affect funding allocations in other areas, requiring a cautious approach in determining the upcoming state budget,” said House Committee on Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita. “We remain dedicated to aiding eligible organizations and non-profits that are leading publicly funded programs, and a clearer picture will materialize as we work on the state budget.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Officials said final determinations will be made as Council on Revenue forecasts in January and March are published and long-term plans for wildfire recovery efforts unfold.

To find out if your organization is eligible or to apply, click here.

