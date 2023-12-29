No tsunami threat after 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island on Thursday, but officials said there’s no tsunami threat.

The quake struck southwest Pahala around 3:15 p.m.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it did not have any apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes.

“This earthquake appears to be the result of faulting on the offshore section of Kilauea’s Southwest Rift Zone,” HVO said, in a statement. “While the earthquake was felt at Kilauea’s summit, it did not cause any changes in seismicity or deformation.”

Around 90 people reported feeling the temblor.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned the public to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, as with any earthquake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

This comes as National Park Service officials reopened the Maunaiki Trail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The trail was closed from Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Kau Desert Trail intersection back in October due to increased earthquakes in the area.

HVNP scientists say they reopened the trail because Kilauea is not erupting and earthquake activity has been low.

