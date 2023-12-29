New state laws taking effect in 2024 seek to address issues from gender neutrality to firearms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the new year, comes new state laws — 21 of them are set to take effect on New Year’s Day.

Among them are laws focused on gender neutrality.

Acts 160, 161 and 179 will require more neutral terminology on health and adoption records and allow married couples to change gender on the marriage documents.

Job seekers might soon notice a change in hiring advertisements.

Act 203 requires businesses to disclose an hourly rate or salary range along with a job description. The law was passed in effort to prevent an employer from discriminating pay between employees.

Perhaps the most notable new law is Act 52 — a state ban on carrying fire-arms in sensitive locations and private property without prior authorization of the owner.

Another significant change the firearm permitting process is that applicants for both long guns and handguns will now be required to complete safety courses conducted by a certified instructor before receiving a gun permit, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Permits for long guns are good for up to one year. For handguns, it’s 30 days.

There’s also a new law on commercial vehicles.

Act 190 prohibits certain oversized commercial vehicles from driving in the far left lane on roadways with three or more lanes for traffic moving in the same direction.

It also stated that no commercial vehicle weighing 10,000 pounds or more can be driven in the far left lane unless it can maintain speed with the existing traffic flow or passing another vehicle.

Other laws taking effect on Jan. 1 can be found here.

