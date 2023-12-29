How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu’s informal Koreatown because of the concentration of Korean businesses in this area. It may not have the same nightlife as Seoul but it does offer a taste of Korea.

With its barbecue joints and hostess bars, the neighborhood has long been a gathering place for local and visiting Koreans.

Today, old-school strip malls are slowly giving way to condo high rises.

“With the gentrification and adding a much needed housing in that area, they’ve now been priced out, or they’ve been dislocated,” said Christine Camp, founder and president/CEO of Avalon Group.

“I’m finding that a few of the landlords like Duane Kurisu at WKF, have brought in these amazing tenants to Downtown Honolulu. So that is the next frontier for entrepreneurs with great ideas. So we’re seeing not only one bakery but two bakeries, a senior center, a Korean grocery, a Korean restaurant and shops. And I’m finding that infused with the natural growth of entrepreneurs just in downtown so I see local shops, a lot of small businesses, and a lot of immigrant businesses merging together.”

A new Koreatown is popping up around Fort Street Mall – led by Korean grocery store, 88 Mart, and Korean cafe chain Paris Baguette – along with a new generation of Korean entrepreneurs forging their own path.

That includes Camp, who moved to Honolulu from Korea when she was 9 years old and rose from humble beginnings to become a successful real estate developer.

Like the first plantation workers to arrive in Hawaii 120 years ago – Camp’s strong work ethic and love for the aloha spirit inspire her to give back to a community who’s taught her so much.

“A lot of these homegrown immigrant type of businesses, they can’t get into the major centers because they don’t even have the guarantee or the credit, or the experience enough. And I thought if I can’t help them, who will. So I try to bring those startups as well as people who struggle with the language or the process, I try to help them by bringing them to my tenants or my buildings that I happen to own or manage,” Camp said.

Caring for each other and perseverance – values that help immigrants survive and thrive in a foreign land – and ones classical musician Michael Lim learned from his great-grandfather who came to Hawaii and fought for Korea’s independence from Japan.

“He came here with nothing, he was able to build his life and his fortune so that he could help others and I don’t think he could have done that without all of the hard work that he put into his businesses and all the different things,” Lim said. “There were failures like he started plantations and stuff that just didn’t work out. But he was able to kind of work through all of those things throughout his life and succeed.”

Filmmaker Jinyoung Won chronicles the legacy of famous Korean immigrants in Hawaii in her documentary “Words of Wisdom from the Rainbow State” -- including Lim, the late Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald Moon and former Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim.

“Our ancestors sacrificed a lot for us to be here. And they paved the way for us, and we all have to pay the debt. And give back to the future generations,” Won said.

Today, about 55,000 Hawaii residents – or 4% of the state -- claim some Korean ancestry. While their numbers aren’t as high as other ethnic groups, their impact is no less significant.

To honor their contributions, Korean community leaders are raising $2 million to open a new Cultural Center in Kalihi Valley – near the historic site of a former Korean school.

A place to celebrate how far the community has come in 120 years.

