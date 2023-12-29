‘Master of disguise’ fugitive back on Oahu after being arrested in California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four years on the run, fugitive Tyler Adams, also known as Hawaii’s “master of disguise” is now back on Oahu.

Adams arrived at the sheriffs booking station in Kakaako Thursday afternoon after he was extradited from California.

California authorities arrested Adams in Newport Beach, California on Nov. 30.

The 51-year-old escaped from the Laumaka Furlough Center in 2019 where he was serving time for theft.

Adams reportedly used more than a dozen aliases and even escaped from the U.S. Border Patrol, after his girlfriend was found dead in Tijuana last year.

He has not been charged in that case but is considered a suspect.

Adams now faces an escape charge here in Hawaii.

