HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door

Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say a missing teen was found inside a hidden trap door at his home.

According to an arrest citation, Lincoln County deputies were called on Christmas to a home in the 1400 block of Robertstown Road for an altercation between the caller’s son, 34-year-old Zackary Jones, and his “girlfriend.”

When deputies got there, Jones told them the female subject wasn’t there.

As Jones took the deputies through the home, the citation says they could see drug paraphernalia with residue in plain view. That’s when they say Jones grabbed it and tried to dispose of it in a wood stove in his bedroom.

The deputies were able to restrain him and put him in the back of a cruiser. They then went back inside to look for the female.

The citation says deputies found her inside a trap door that was hidden under a rug in Jones’ bedroom.

The 16-year-old was reported missing in North Carolina earlier in December. She told the deputies that Jones had picked her up in North Carolina and brought her back to Kentucky.

The deputies say she appeared to be “very high” at the time. According to the citation, Jones admitted to doing drugs with the teen and having a sexual relationship with her.

Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a controlled substance.(Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Charges are also reportedly pending against Jones in connection with the situation in North Carolina. He could also be facing more charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii
The manslaughter trial for the babysitter accused of giving a Hawaii infant a fatal dose of...
Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start
The owner and her daughter are still trying to find whatever jewels they have left.
Oldest mom-and-pop jewelry store on Front Street determined to rebuild