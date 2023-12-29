First Alert Forecast: Brief return of normal trade wind weather as the year ends

A weak cold front is expected to stall and diminish near the island of Hawaii overnight, with easterly trade winds bringing more normal windward and mauka shower activity Friday and Saturday.

A First Alert for the New Year’s holiday weekend: An approaching cold front will cause winds to weaken and turn more from the southeast Sunday. The lighter winds will increase air quality concerns as smoke from illegal fireworks may not be blown away quickly.

The front itself may increase the chance for rain on New Year’s Day on Monday, followed by clearer and drier conditions by midweek as the front dissipates.

Surf along north and west shores will remain at warning levels overnight, with waves remaining at least at high surf advisory levels through the weekend. East shores may see some rising waves as the swell starts to shift from a more north-northeasterly direction. More swells are expected into the upcoming week. South shores will remain small.

