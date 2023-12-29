First Alert Forecast: Brief return of normal trade wind weather through New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showery conditions will linger Friday morning for most windward areas due to a diminishing frontal boundary stalled near the Big Island.

A return of drier conditions with moderate to breezy easterly trades is expected later Friday through Saturday, with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

A First Alert for the New Year’s holiday weekend: An approaching cold front will cause winds to weaken and turn more from the southeast Sunday. The lighter winds will increase air quality concerns as smoke from illegal fireworks may not be blown away quickly.

The front itself may increase the chance for rain on New Year’s Day on Monday. Breezy and wet trade wind conditions could linger Tuesday through midweek as the front dissipates.

SURF: As the north swells become more northeasterly (010-020) tonight and Saturday, surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell will become elevated and may require a HSA.

A new large, long period, northwest (320 deg) swell will arrive late tonight and Sunday, maintaining HSA level surf into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain around the winter average through the next week.

The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been updated to exclude Maalaea Bay and Leeward Big Island waters, but still remains for most other zones due to high seas through tonight.

