In encouraging sign for tourism, Japanese visitor arrivals to Hawaii on the rise

A new state tourism report shows encouraging signs for Hawaii's tourism industry as Japanese visitor arrivals are on the rise.

Just under 63,000 Japanese tourists arrived in Hawaii last month, which is a 142% increase from November 2022. Arrivals are still not quite at pre-COVID levels, but, spending is seeing an increase.

Japanese visitors spent $95 million in November, more than double than what they shelled out the same time last year.

Tourism officials expect more momentum to carry through in 2024.

“There’s a bit of optimism that it’s gonna continue ... (with) perhaps us getting to as high as 70-80% of what it was in 2019, which could mean 1 million visitors coming back in 2024,” Hawaii Tourism Authority board Chair Mufi Hannemann said.

University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management Professor Jerry Agrusa also expects this trend to continue through next year as there’s pent-up demand in the Japanese market.

“They’re spending more and more,” Agrusa said.

“This is what we want. We don’t want as many tourists. We want higher spending tourists, lower numbers, higher spending and the Japanese are great tourists.”

