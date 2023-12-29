‘Don’t drink and drive’: Family of man killed in crash urges impaired drivers to stay off roads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Honolulu police try to discourage DUI’s by ramping up checkpoints, the family of a man killed in a 2021 DUI crash is trying to keep impaired drivers off the roads by sharing their pain.

Kriscia Garcia said she and her brother, Ronald Garcia-Alarcon, were inseparable.

“When I became a single mom, my brother took the place of my kid’s father and he took care of my kids,” said Kriscia.

But in 2021, while vacationing on Oahu with the mother of his two kids, the Texas man was killed by a drunk driver.

He was 37.

“The holidays just passed, and nothing is the same,” said Kriscia. “He left two kids behind without a dad.”

The driver charged with Garcia’s death is actually an acquaintance, Klarissa Lopez, who joined the couple for drinks that night. Garcia’s sister said Lopez is a former student of her brother’s girlfriend.

Police said Lopez was driving them home on the H-1 Freeway when she hit a stopped HPD vehicle.

The officer, who was helping a stalled motorist, was unhurt, but then Lopez crashed into the center median.

Garcia’s girlfriend was injured. He died at the scene.

“When my sister called me, I screamed, she said that my brother was dead,” said Kriscia. “I screamed, and I felt like the world was just coming to an end.”

Lopez is out on bail and plead not guilty to negligent homicide while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury while operating another vehicle.

Her trial is set for January 9.

“I just hope and pray for justice to be served [and] for this to never happen again,” said Kriscia. “Not just for my brother, for just anyone, anyone out there, just please don’t drink and drive.”

“You can kill someone, you’ll break an entire family and things will just never be the same.”

Arkie Koehl is on the Public Policy Committee of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and said keeping people safe on the roadways is not just the driver’s responsibility, but the whole community.

“Don’t get in a car with somebody who’s at the wheel, who’s been drinking or using drugs take their key away,” said Koehl. “If you run an establishment like a bar or a restaurant, that means that you or your staff have already been trained at the requirement of the liquor commission, how to recognize somebody who’s impaired and not to serve him or her anymore.”

“The teachers should be educating kids about impaired driving.”

Honolulu police plan to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29.

Maj. Stason Tanaka of HPD’s Traffic Division said this year they made more than 2,200 DUI arrests.

