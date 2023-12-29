HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIVE: HPD chief discusses new gun legislation going into effect Jan. 1

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD Chief Joe Logan is holding a news conference Friday to discuss new firearms legislation that goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

Act 52, signed into law by the governor in June, creates a statewide policy around “sensitive places” — specific locations, including schools and hospitals, where firearms are prohibited.

The law also prohibits carrying guns onto private property without authorization.

Here are the new state laws taking effect on New Year’s Day

And it amends requirements for obtaining gun permits and licenses.

The law was passed in the wake of a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that required states to issue concealed carry licenses to anyone with ordinary self-defense needs.

Hawaii has an average of 3.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents compared to 11.9 gun deaths per 100,000 nationally. This makes Hawaii the state with the second-lowest gun death rate.

The state with the lowest gun death rate: Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii
early five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is...
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message

Latest News

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Search called off for hunting group separated by raging stream
Adams — who used many aliases and disguises — was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.
‘Master of disguise’ fugitive back on Oahu following extradition