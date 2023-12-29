LIVE: HPD chief discusses new gun legislation going into effect Jan. 1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD Chief Joe Logan is holding a news conference Friday to discuss new firearms legislation that goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

Act 52, signed into law by the governor in June, creates a statewide policy around “sensitive places” — specific locations, including schools and hospitals, where firearms are prohibited.

The law also prohibits carrying guns onto private property without authorization.

Here are the new state laws taking effect on New Year’s Day

And it amends requirements for obtaining gun permits and licenses.

The law was passed in the wake of a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that required states to issue concealed carry licenses to anyone with ordinary self-defense needs.

Hawaii has an average of 3.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents compared to 11.9 gun deaths per 100,000 nationally. This makes Hawaii the state with the second-lowest gun death rate.

The state with the lowest gun death rate: Massachusetts.

