HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets.

Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain.

The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground.

Moore was eventually helped to his feet by team personnel and escorted to the sideline medical tent. He was then taken to the locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is “doing better.”

“He’s home,” Stefanski said without providing much detail. “Those are always scary.”

Moore is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him in a trade from the Jets in March. His 8-yard TD reception from quarterback Joe Flacco gave Cleveland a 27-7 lead. Moore and Flacco were also teammates in New York.

Moore’s loss further depleted Cleveland’s depth at wide receiver with Amari Cooper also sitting out with a heel injury following his 265-yard game last week against Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Witnesses: Woman climbed on back of distressed baby whale off Waikiki
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii
early five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is...
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is a rare Republican governor vetoing a law that would affect...
DeWine explains why he vetoed law banning gender-affirming care for minors
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
FILE - Michael Cohen leaves for a break during the civil business fraud trial of former...
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to his attorney
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Search called off after hunting group separated by raging stream found safe