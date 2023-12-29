5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The manslaughter trial for the babysitter accused of giving a Hawaii infant a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, commonly called Benadryl, has been delayed more than a dozen times. The new date is in April 2024, more than five years after the child was killed.

For 7-month old Abigail Lobisch’s family, the wait has caused additional anguish.

Dixie Villa, a military spouse, was babysitting the child at her Aliamanu Military Reservation home and told police she fell asleep with the child, waking to find her lifeless body.

But prosecutors said the girl was poisoned.

Trial for Villa has been pushed back a total of 13 times, according to court records.

COVID-19 closures, unavailable witnesses, and the defense needing time to review files are the reasons for all the delays.

“It’s been hard,” said the girl’s mother, Anna Lobisch. “We’re still waiting.”

Lobisch said that waiting is the hardest part, especially during the holiday season.

“I just want it to be done,” she said.

Villa is free after posting bail, which was set at $200,000. Since then, Villa has been allowed by the court to travel to various states to visit family and attend functions.

The Lobisch family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the military.

That case is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

