HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start

Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. (Image: Family)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The manslaughter trial for the babysitter accused of giving a Hawaii infant a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, commonly called Benadryl, has been delayed more than a dozen times. The new date is in April 2024, more than five years after the child was killed.

For 7-month old Abigail Lobisch’s family, the wait has caused additional anguish.

Dixie Villa, a military spouse, was babysitting the child at her Aliamanu Military Reservation home and told police she fell asleep with the child, waking to find her lifeless body.

But prosecutors said the girl was poisoned.

Trial for Villa has been pushed back a total of 13 times, according to court records.

COVID-19 closures, unavailable witnesses, and the defense needing time to review files are the reasons for all the delays.

“It’s been hard,” said the girl’s mother, Anna Lobisch. “We’re still waiting.”

Lobisch said that waiting is the hardest part, especially during the holiday season.

“I just want it to be done,” she said.

Villa is free after posting bail, which was set at $200,000. Since then, Villa has been allowed by the court to travel to various states to visit family and attend functions.

The Lobisch family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the military.

That case is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

Latest News

Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to sea after being separated from mother
Witnesses: Woman climbed on back of distressed baby whale off Waikiki
early five months after the Maui wildfires killed at least 100 people, a Lahaina man is...
Survivor shares video of his dramatic Lahaina escape in bid to share a powerful message
A new state tourism report shows encouraging signs for Hawaii's tourism industry as Japanese...
In encouraging sign for tourism, Japanese visitor arrivals to Hawaii on the rise
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island on Thursday, but officials said there’s no...
No tsunami threat after 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island