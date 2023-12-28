HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to an area animal hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought the kitten into the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital on Dec. 12. The animal was suffering from hypothermia and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told a veterinarian at the animal hospital that her cat was sick. So, she cleaned her with Windex glass cleaner, Spic and Span household cleaner and rubbing alcohol.

The veterinarian said the woman seemed to not understand that the chemicals she used were toxic to the cat.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week and charged with two counts of animal abuse.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles.

Police said was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

Latest News

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source:...
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with a call
Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's...
WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day
A nurse in Nebraska adopted her daughter earlier this year, two years after the girl was her...
Nurse celebrates first Christmas with adopted daughter who was her pati
Michael Gardner Davis
Search underway for 80-year-old inmate reported missing after head count