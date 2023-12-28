HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do’’: Couple celebrating 70 years balances love, family and business

Pam and Bill Gibson said there was never a question about staying together.
By Brittany Crittenden and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas couple celebrating decades together said that when they first met they just clicked.

The Gibsons say they have never thought about leaving one another in the 70 years they’ve been together, and now they’re celebrating their long-lasting vows with their entire family.

“When we said ‘I do,’ we meant ‘I do,’” Pam Gibson said.

Pam Gibson and her husband, Bill Gibson, first met on a blind date, set up by Pam Gibson’s brother-in-law who was working with Bill Gibson.

“He was quite a hunk when he come to the front door to get me,” Pam Gibson said.

After their first date at the amusement park, Bill Gibson said it was love at first sight.

“Oh, I knew she was the one. There wasn’t any question about it,” he said.

Bill Gibson later popped the question, and the two were married on Dec. 21, 1953.

A few years after they got married, they started their own business, Gibson Plumbing. The two worked together for 35 years, and Bill Gibson said they never argued.

“Everything’s special about her. I mean, we don’t criticize each other. We never have,” he said.

All the while, they balanced business with a growing family.

“Our oldest son, we were married in December of 1953, and he was born in November of 1954, so we didn’t have much time to think about it,” Pam said.

They now have three kids, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The “memaw” and “pepaw” even built a party house next door to host everyone for get-togethers.

Their son Scott Gibson said 70 years is truly momentous.

“They’ve been a tremendous example. We haven’t always followed their example or their advice, you know, but they’re quite an example of commitment and something to really look up to,” he said.

Pam Gibson said there’s only one boss in the marriage and it’s Bill Gibson. She said she likes not holding that responsibility.

“We’re best friends, and yes, I don’t know what I’d do without him. And I hope I never have to,” she said.

Pam Gibson said without God, they wouldn’t have made it all these years.

If they ever had a disagreement, they waited until the kids were in bed. And no matter what, they always chose to stick together.

“Never once did I think about leaving him, and I’m sure he felt the same way with me. That wasn’t an option,” Pam Gibson said.

Saturday, their whole family will celebrate the vows that have lasted 70 years.

“We’re working for 75 now,” Pam said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Public urged to look out for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself off Waikiki
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver

Latest News

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is being demolished
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
EMS: 60-year-old man critically injured following early-morning crash in Kapolei
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in 2024 with these New Year’s Eve events across Hawaii