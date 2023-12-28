HI Now Daily
Thanks to more rain, water shortage downgraded in Upcountry Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPCOUNTRY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to some much needed rain these past couple of weeks, the Department of Water Supply said Wednesday the water shortage in Upcountry Maui has been downgraded to Stage 1.

In November, residents were put under a “Stage 2 water shortage notice” due to severe drought conditions throughout the island. A continued lack of rain was partly to blame.

Officials say recent rains have provided some relief but anticipated demand still outpaces available supply.

DWS said its amending its outside water restrictions so that consumers can utilize water for lawn watering, washing vehicles and irrigation for one day a week.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Monday: Makawao and Haliimaile
  • Tuesday: Haiku, Kokomo, and Ulumalu
  • Wednesday: Pukalani
  • Thursday: Upper Kula
  • Friday: Lower Kula
  • Saturday: Ulupalakua, Kanaio and Keokea
  • Sunday: All remaining Upcountry areas not mentioned

MORE: Forecasters: Drought conditions worsening statewide amid El Niño

In the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast issued two weeks ago, less rainfall in forecast for the wet season of October through April 2024. It added that Maui and Hawaii Island have the worst drought conditions in the “extreme” category.

Upcountry water system has long-faced drought conditions, and Maui County has experienced the worst drought conditions in the state in recent years, according to National Weather Service and the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Beginning Jan. 1 new water rates and shortage rates for hotels and resorts will go into effect, DWS said.

At this time there are no changes to the water rates, however that may changed if a Stage 2 or a Stage 3 water shortage has to be declared.

The department said it will continue to watch supply and demand and the weather forecast to determine when the Stage 1 water shortage can end or if a Stage 2 water shortage has to be reinitiated.

For information, contact the DWS department secretary at (808) 270-7816.

