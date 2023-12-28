HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt

A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment was able to remove his restraints in a bid to escape.(Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment was able to remove his restraints and attempt an escape.

Officials said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested Christmas Day on a warrant and taken to the hospital, where he was admitted. On Wednesday morning, he attempted to escape, but was detained after a struggle.

“Patrol officers responded to the scene to assist with the arrest,” an HPD spokesperson said.

The suspect is now facing assault and escape charges.

A hospital spokesperson said operations were not impacted by the incident.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
Elswood Noeau
Hawaii man charged with sexually assaulting estranged girlfriend
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead

Latest News

A Lahaina wildfire survivor saved a 91-year-old man who was clinging to tree.
91-year-old Maui wildfire survivor clung to tree before stranger saved him
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the crime.
Surveillance camera captures brazen ATM theft on camera
The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
There's a growing push on both sides of the aisle to address the issue.
Midday Newscast: White House officials travel to Mexico amid migrant crisis
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’