Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment was able to remove his restraints and attempt an escape.

Officials said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested Christmas Day on a warrant and taken to the hospital, where he was admitted. On Wednesday morning, he attempted to escape, but was detained after a struggle.

“Patrol officers responded to the scene to assist with the arrest,” an HPD spokesperson said.

The suspect is now facing assault and escape charges.

A hospital spokesperson said operations were not impacted by the incident.

