State authorities seize 17 tons of illegal fireworks from shipping container on Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State authorities say they seized 17 tons of illegal fireworks today from a shipping container that had falsely declared its contents Wednesday.

The photos provided by the Department of Law Enforcement show old-fashioned firecrackers, fountains, and sparklers — items that used to be legal before they were banned in 2011.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force says the shipment also included aerial pyrotechnics.

Authorities say they are still investigating this shipment as well as a previous container that was busted on Dec. 20.

So far, they’ve reported no arrests.

