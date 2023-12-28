State authorities seize 17 tons of illegal fireworks from shipping container on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State authorities say they seized 17 tons of illegal fireworks today from a shipping container that had falsely declared its contents Wednesday.

The photos provided by the Department of Law Enforcement show old-fashioned firecrackers, fountains, and sparklers — items that used to be legal before they were banned in 2011.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force says the shipment also included aerial pyrotechnics.

Authorities say they are still investigating this shipment as well as a previous container that was busted on Dec. 20.

So far, they’ve reported no arrests.

