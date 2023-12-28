Search underway for 80-year-old inmate reported missing after head count

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for an 80-year-old OCCC work furlough inmate reported missing after a morning head count.

Michael Gardner Davis, an inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center’s work furlough program, was discovered missing during a head count at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Davis is serving time for felony sex assault and other offenses. His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2024.

Davis is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

