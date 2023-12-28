HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Search underway for 80-year-old inmate reported missing after head count

Michael Gardner Davis
Michael Gardner Davis(Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for an 80-year-old OCCC work furlough inmate reported missing after a morning head count.

Michael Gardner Davis, an inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center’s work furlough program, was discovered missing during a head count at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Davis is serving time for felony sex assault and other offenses. His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2024.

Davis is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

Latest News

Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
The number of Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurity soared by 40% from 2021 to this...
Report: Food insecurity soared in Hawaii as inflation pushed up prices
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in 2024 with these New Year’s Eve events across Hawaii