Report: Food insecurity soared in Hawaii as inflation pushed up prices

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurity soared by 40% from 2021 to this year, according to a new report based on Census figures.

Roughly 1 in 10 Hawaii residents now fall into the category, according to Hunger Free America.

Food insecurity refers to people who don’t always have adequate access to food.

The figures come as Hawaii and the nation continue to grapple with rising food prices. Inflation has pushed up the cost of just about everything, including staples like eggs and milk.

The Hunger Free America report estimates that 116,049 Hawaii residents are food insecure. Nationwide, about 11% of residents are experiencing food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit estimates that about 15% of Hawaii kids live in food insecure households.

