HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Report: Food insecurity soared in Hawaii as inflation pushed up prices

The number of Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurity soared by 40% from 2021 to this...
The number of Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurity soared by 40% from 2021 to this year, according to a new report based on Census figures.(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurity soared by 40% from 2021 to this year, according to a new report based on Census figures.

Roughly 1 in 10 Hawaii residents now fall into the category, according to Hunger Free America.

Food insecurity refers to people who don’t always have adequate access to food.

The figures come as Hawaii and the nation continue to grapple with rising food prices. Inflation has pushed up the cost of just about everything, including staples like eggs and milk.

The Hunger Free America report estimates that 116,049 Hawaii residents are food insecure. Nationwide, about 11% of residents are experiencing food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit estimates that about 15% of Hawaii kids live in food insecure households.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself off Waikiki
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

Latest News

Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in 2024 with these New Year’s Eve events across Hawaii
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself off Waikiki
While prices vary, Michael Goto of the United Fishing Agency says there’s an abundant supply...
Increased fishing quota translates to abundant supply of New Year’s ahi