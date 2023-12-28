Ocean Safety, NOAA responding after whale calf separated from mother off Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety and NOAA are assisting a whale calf back out to sea after being separated from it’s mother just off Waikiki Wednesday.

Ocean safety officials said they are partnering with agencies to assist in drawing the calf out to sea after it was stuck about 100 yards off Fort DeRussey Beach.

Officials say the rescue is still in progress.

This story will be updated.

