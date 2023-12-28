HI Now Daily
Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of plowing into a parked car in Nanakuli, killing a mother and child.

Joseph Peters-Holokahi is in custody on multiple counts, including manslaughter.

Police say he was speeding and driving under the influence in February last year when he slammed into a car parked in front of Kelsey Palisbo’s home.

She and her 7-year-old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, were killed, and her 17-year-old daughter was critically hurt.

Peters-Holokahi’s court arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

