Oahu grand jury indicts driver in crash that killed young child, mom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of plowing into a parked car in Nanakuli, killing a mother and child.

Joseph Peters-Holokahi is in custody on multiple counts, including manslaughter.

Police say he was speeding and driving under the influence in February last year when he slammed into a car parked in front of Kelsey Palisbo’s home.

She and her 7-year-old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, were killed, and her 17-year-old daughter was critically hurt.

Peters-Holokahi’s court arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.