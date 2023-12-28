Need rental or utility assistance? These upcoming events could offer some relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hui o Hauula are holding new applicant events for the city’s rental and utility relief program.

Events will be held on the following days:

Dec. 27 and 28 at the KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 and 30 at Hui Mahiai Aina, 41-902 Oluolu Street, Waimanalo, HI 96795 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 27 to 30 at BYU-Hawaii, 55-220 Kulanui St, Laie, HI 96762 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers said the first 250 new applications will be accepted.

Renters should bring:

Unpaid rent or utility bills or eviction notice

Valid rent agreement

Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020 (loss of job, loss of wages, reduced hours at work, etc.)

Government ID card for head of household

Signed Social Security cards for everyone over 18

Income documents for every household member

Officials said approved applications will be paid as long as funds are available. No application is guaranteed funding.

After processing these applications, the city, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will determine if there are enough funds for more application events.

Applications are funded with $25 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds, which were approved by the Honolulu City Council in February.

Renters are encouraged to review the FAQ at revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp before applying. You can also contact Atalina Pasi at CNHA to learn more or make an appointment: renthelphawaii@gmail.com or (808) 782-5835.

