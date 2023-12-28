Monster waves roll into Oahu’s North Shore, creating dangerous conditions in the water and on shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety says they’ve got all hands on deck Wednesday with dangerous conditions across the North Shore, including powerful shore breaks and strong rip currents.

Ocean Safety says each of their towers are full with three lifeguards.

They also have crews patrolling in the water on Jet Skis and along the shoreline with ATVs.

They’ve made at least six rescues at Waimea Bay — and all were either injured or inexperienced surfers.

“The most common mistake we see is people coming to the North Shore wanting to serve and overestimating their ability,” Honolulu Ocean Safety’s Kerry Atwood said.

“If you do come to the beach and you plan on getting in the water, you’ll always check with the lifeguard first. But we do suggest that you sit down and you take some time and you watch the conditions and you make sure that you have the ability to get yourself back to the beach.”

One surfer broke his board, and another surfer’s leash snapped off while out there.

Ocean Safety says these surf conditions are not meant for beginners.

“And I turned around, and there was a set wave behind it. And I couldn’t make it under. And I tried to push the board out through the back and try to push it through the wave, and I ended up not pushing through and broke my board,” Surfer Koa Eiserloh said.

“You really have to be like, trained for this and like to have the right equipment to like a good girl like a long, long surfboard,” Surfer Matthieu Sehan said.

Ocean Safety says they’ve put up warning signs and taped off beaches with no lifeguards.

They’ve also extended their winter season hours from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lifeguards advise anyone planning on coming to the North Shore to stay off wet and smooth sand and to go to a guarded beach.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.