Passionate about helping Hawaii's youth? Applications now open for Summer Fun staff

Ahuimanu Summer Fun 2019
Ahuimanu Summer Fun 2019(Honolulu Parks & Rec)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re passionate about working with Hawaii’s youth and want to gain experience in childcare, the city is hiring for next year’s Summer Fun staff on Oahu.

The program is looking for at least 500 people who enjoy working with keiki during the seasonal break to work full-time.

Applicants can choose from five different positions at dozens of sites cross Oahu, including being a student aide, swim aid or a recreation aid.

It’s a paid gig with wages ranging from $16 to $19 per hour.

The work contract period lasts from May 22 through Aug. 3.

For more information or to apply online, click here.

