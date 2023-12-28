HI Now Daily
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a public fireworks show to ring in the New Year. Look no further!
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year.

Here is the current list of locations for large public aerial displays on New Year’s Eve.

Are we missing an event? Email us here with your event details.

Oahu:
  • Waikiki — Whether you’re joining one of the many NYE parties in Waikiki, or you plan on picnicking, the Waikiki Fireworks aerial display will be visible to the entire Waikiki shoreline. Click here for more info.
  • Kakaako — Enjoy the Kakaako fireworks display from a New Year’s midnight cruise or from a viewing point such as Kakaako Waterfront Park, Ala Moana Regional Park, and Mount Tantalus — display will occur sometime between 10:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Maui:
  • Wailea — Check out the midnight New Year’s Eve fireworks in front of the Grand Wailea Resort. These fireworks shoot from a barge just off the coast and will be visible from some surrounding areas — begins at approximately 11:59 p.m.
Lanai:
  • Lanai City — Check out the amazing New Year’s Eve fireworks display by the Four Seasons Manele Bay from the surrounding area. The fireworks begin at approximately 11:59 p.m.
Kauai:
  • Koloa — Enjoy a family-themed movie at sunset on the large outdoor screen, followed by a spectacular aerial display of fireworks at approximately 8:15 p.m. Dec. 31st from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of Poipu Beach Park.
Hawaii Island:
  • Kona —  Kona Village Rosewood Resort hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration with dinner, live entertainment, activities and fireworks.

