‘Hawaii was where I wanted to be’: Brayden Schager explains initial departure and return to UH

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After helping the University of Hawaii football team win three out of their last four games of 2023, quarterback Brayden Schager made it clear he was returning in 2024, but once the NCAA transfer portal opening on December 6th — Schager entered.

The move stunned the fandom and some of his teammates, but it turns out that if it were up to him, he wouldn’t have left.

“You know, just a lot of people,, telling me what to do, thinking, they know what’s best for me and all.” Schager told Hawaii News Now.

Once Schager officially put his name into the portal, the Texas Native began exploring the uncharted waters of what some have coined “college free angency”. Taking an official visit to BYU two weeks ago, but he quickly realized he made a mistake.

“I think a part of me thought that that was, was best at the time to go explore new opportunities,” Schager said. “ A lot of people can just say that they think the grass is greener and go out and look and try to find something, but, right when I did that, I kind of regretted it and knew that Hawaii was where I wanted to be.”

Schager went unsigned on early signing day on December 20th, but was granted back onto UH’s team this past weekend by coach Timmy Chang.

However, Schager knows he will have to regain the trust of the Braddahhood.

“I had some discussions with some receivers about it before I did and I had talked to some coaches on the staff and I think it’s just going to be me going in there and explaining my situation to everybody and then just getting back to work as quickly as we can,” Schager said. “This is just, I think, a small bump in the road for us, but I mean, I’m just going to go in there and continue to build up those relationships that I have”

In his brief absence UH signed Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado who looks to be Hawaii’s QB of the future and was potentially a day one contributor.

Schager understands the situation, but thinks back to when he was under the wing of Chevan Cordeiro and looks to pay it forward to Alejado.

“I’m going to help out however I can with the younger guys and just continue to kind of show them the ropes, help out with the plays, whatever I can to, you know, prepare them for when their time comes.”

Both quarterbacks will be on campus for the ‘Bows spring training camp which is set to begin in either late January or early February.

“You know, I’m just blessed to be where I am now and I couldn’t be more excited to get the season rolling and build on what we, what we accomplished last year.”

Schager has one year remaining of NCAA Eligibility.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.