4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted four inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center for manslaughter in connection with the death of another inmate in July.

The four inmates charged are”

29-year-old Aaron Tuitelapaga;

27-year-old Bronson Tuitelelepaga;

33-year-old Manu Sorenson;

and 33-year-old Josiah Palimoomanu.

They’re accused of beating to death 36-year-old Christopher Vaefaga.

Palimoomanu’s bail was set at $500,000.

A judge ordered that the three other defendants be held without bail.

Vaefaga was found dead in his cell on July 6. Officials said he was set to go on trial in August on charges of second-degree assault and harassment from a March incident.

The mother of two of his children told Hawaii News Now that Vaefaga was hoping to get out of OCCC this year and was planning on moving to Texas to be reunited with his children.

