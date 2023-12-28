HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.(89Stocker via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gasoline prices will drop in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to projections from GasBuddy.

The industry tracker predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump next year.

It projects an average price per gallon of $3.38 in the upcoming election year.

That would be 13 cents less than this year, and a big drop from 2022′s average per gallon of $3.95.

The forecast is good news for consumers, who are highly sensitive to swings in the cost of living, especially at the gas pump.

Average yearly spending per household will fall to an estimated $2,407, down 2% from 2023 and over 12% from 2022.

A couple years ago, gasoline prices skyrocketed to record highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off global shockwaves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Ulupono Initiative, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply
Hawai‘i leaders dive into the State’s biggest freshwater issues

Latest News

EMS: 60-year-old man critically injured following early-morning crash in Kapolei
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Kaleo Manuel (The Obama Foundation)
Water commission deputy to step down 2 months after being re-instated
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise