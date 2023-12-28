HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: A slight increase in showers and more XL large surf

A weak front will bring light scattered showers Thursday, followed by mostly dry weather.
A weak front will bring light scattered showers Thursday, followed by mostly dry weather.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
A weak front is approaching from the west which will bring an increase in clouds and light showers for mainly windward and mauka areas, starting with Kauai Thursday morning and then the rest of the island chain through Friday. The front will be followed by a brief increase in locally breezy northeast trades Thursday, with lighter trades by Friday. Trades may drop off New Year’s Eve.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a high surf warning remains in effect through at least 6 a.m. Friday. The current northwest swell has peaked and waves may dip below warning levels overnight, but another potentially larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday morning, with north shore waves possibly reaching 25 to 35 feet. Surf for north and west shores will likely remain at least at advisory levels through the weekend.

