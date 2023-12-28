HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Large dangerous surf continues for north, west shores as cold front passes

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(HNN)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big waves and a weakening cold front affects our weather today with partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front moves through the island chain.

The front reached Kauai Wednesday night and it will pass Oahu and Maui through the day Thursday and in the evening on Hawaii Island as it begins to stall.

A narrow band of clouds embedded with showers will accompany this boundary moving through with most of the rain along the windward and mauka sections.

Northerly winds are behind the front turning to a more typical trade wind pattern tomorrow into the weekend.

Another weak front will cut off the trades for New Year’s Eve with increasing rainfall and breezy northeasterly winds for New Years Day. Watching to see how much wind we get for NYE and the fireworks, more wind would be better.

High surf warning extended for most north, west shores as series of swells roll in

WAVES: A high surf warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday for most north and west-facing shores across the state.

It’s due to the combination of north northwest (340 deg) and north (350 deg) swell that is ramping up today with wave heights reaching 35 feet by this afternoon.

Another mix swell of north (360-020 deg) and northwest (320 deg) may keep the surf advisory up through the weekend with a near warning level event arriving next week Tuesday.

The Northern Pacific looks like it is due to stay active with overlapping or close to each other swell arrivals in through the start of 2024.

Check with lifeguards before going into the waters.

