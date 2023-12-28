EMS: 60-year-old man critically injured following early-morning crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man was critically injured following an early-morning crash in Kapolei, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Fort Barrette Road.

EMS said it administered life-saving treatment on a patient who was apparently struck by a vehicle and brought him to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Multiple lanes are blocked off as police investigate the scene.

This story will be updated.

