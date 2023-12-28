HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina called tegus. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They have often been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown lizard before buying one.

The lizards typically eat other reptiles as well as the eggs of ground-nesting birds, like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they have received over 100 reports of tegu sightings since they first confirmed the lizard in the state. So far, they have confirmed 24 black and white tegus and two red tegus.

If you happen to spot a tegu in the wild, you are urged to report it using this form.

Photos of the lizard are also required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver
Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
Elswood Noeau
Hawaii man charged with sexually assaulting estranged girlfriend
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead

Latest News

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the crime.
Surveillance camera captures brazen ATM theft on camera
The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
There's a growing push on both sides of the aisle to address the issue.
Midday Newscast: White House officials travel to Mexico amid migrant crisis
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii