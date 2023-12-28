Dozens flock to harbors to grab fresh fish ahead of New Year’s festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s means fresh fish on the table for a lot of Hawaii families.

Dozens of people flocked to Pier 38 at Honolulu Harbor Thursday morning to grab some sashimi and ahi ahead of the New Year’s festivities.

While prices vary, Michael Goto of the United Fishing Agency says there’s an abundant supply of bigeye tuna.

That’s because the Hawaii Longline Association got their quota limit increased by an international commission by up to 85%.

This means that Hawaii fishermen can soon grab over 6,000 metric tons of ahi instead of the 3,500 metric tons. It’s good news for the consumer in the long run.

“We have amazing fish coming in, really nice fat content, high quality premium, ice chilled, highly monitored, so we’re lucky to have this resource,” said Eric Kingma, executive director of the Hawaii Longline Association.

It’s unclear just how much the fresh fish will cost but the strong demand isn’t driving up the price.

Goto says it’s hard to speculate what a consumer will pay on the retail side when they go to purchase their fresh ahi for the New Year, but market price is what they can expect to pay.

“This is a premium time of year, but at the same time, you can equate that to the premium product that you are receiving,” Goto said. “It will be pricy obviously, but you are getting the best seafood available.”

