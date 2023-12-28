HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dozens flock to harbors to grab fresh fish ahead of New Year’s festivities

New Year’s means fresh fish on the table for a lot of Hawaii families.
By Casey Lund
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:05 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s means fresh fish on the table for a lot of Hawaii families.

Dozens of people flocked to Pier 38 at Honolulu Harbor Thursday morning to grab some sashimi and ahi ahead of the New Year’s festivities.

While prices vary, Michael Goto of the United Fishing Agency says there’s an abundant supply of bigeye tuna.

That’s because the Hawaii Longline Association got their quota limit increased by an international commission by up to 85%.

This means that Hawaii fishermen can soon grab over 6,000 metric tons of ahi instead of the 3,500 metric tons. It’s good news for the consumer in the long run.

“We have amazing fish coming in, really nice fat content, high quality premium, ice chilled, highly monitored, so we’re lucky to have this resource,” said Eric Kingma, executive director of the Hawaii Longline Association.

It’s unclear just how much the fresh fish will cost but the strong demand isn’t driving up the price.

Goto says it’s hard to speculate what a consumer will pay on the retail side when they go to purchase their fresh ahi for the New Year, but market price is what they can expect to pay.

“This is a premium time of year, but at the same time, you can equate that to the premium product that you are receiving,” Goto said. “It will be pricy obviously, but you are getting the best seafood available.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘Gonna miss my friend’: Scores gather to mourn slain mother of 5
The high cost for housing isn’t only an issue on Oahu, but a growing burden across the islands.
Bearing brunt of housing crisis, Hawaii’s youth are speaking up for the future: ‘I don’t want to leave’
A 64-year-old man who was arrested before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for...
Suspect faces new charges after hospital escape attempt
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Public urged to look out for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself off Waikiki
Third suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Mililani driver
In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver

Latest News

Pedestrian, 60, critically injured following early-morning crash in Kapolei
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in 2024 with these New Year’s Eve events across Hawaii
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Public urged to look out for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself off Waikiki
Monster waves roll into Oahu’s North Shore, creating dangerous conditions in the water and on...
Monster waves roll into Oahu’s North Shore, creating dangerous conditions for beachgoers