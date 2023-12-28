HI Now Daily
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members

Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot make it home. (Source: KAKE, CNN, Family photos/Mary Peterson)
By Eli Higgins, KAKE
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) – A 96-year-old Kansas woman isn’t letting her age stop her from spreading holiday cheer in a big way.

For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent them to members of the military who cannot make it home to be with their families.

Peterson said the first year, she sent 7,000 Christmas cards. By this year, she increased her numbers to 8,000.

Since she started in 2020, Peterson has sent 24,000 cards to military members all around the world.

Peterson said when she was in high school, her older brother served overseas, and she wrote to him every single week.

Later, her husband fought in World War II, so she knows very well how lonely the holidays can be for people in the military.

“There’s so many heartaches and broken homes and people went to the service because it was something else for them to do. And they won’t hear from family because they’ve lost their connection,” Peterson said.

Thankfully, the community members help Peterson by donating thousands of blank holiday cards for her to write in. After she’s done filling them out, Peterson takes them to the Fort Riley base, where they then get sent out to active-duty members in different parts of the world.

Each card shares the same sweet message: “God bless you and keep you safe. That is my prayer for you. Grandma Mary, McPherson, Kansas.”

Peterson said she averages writing about 50 cards per day, which means she has to start mid-summer to get them done in time.

The 96-year-old said as long as God keeps her hand steady enough to write in beautiful cursive, she’ll never stop sending these letters.

“I hope that makes them realize that there’s somebody that still loves them and loves what they’re doing,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

