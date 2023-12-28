HI Now Daily
6 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision on Texas highway

Investigators say a pickup traveling south crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing...
Investigators say a pickup traveling south crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing area before colliding with the van.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEBURNE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Six people were killed, including two children, and three others were injured during a car crash in Johnson County, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened when a minivan collided head-on with a pickup truck west of Cleburne near County Road 1119 and U.S. Highway 67

According to the preliminary report, the 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 on Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle entered the northbound lane in a no-passing area. The minivan was in the same area traveling north and collided with the pickup truck.

A total of seven people were in the minivan, with only one surviving in critical condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver of the minivan as 28-year-old Rushil Barri, of Irving. He was among those killed in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The five other deceased victims were identified as individuals from Alpharetta, Georgia:

  • 9-year-old girl
  • 10-year-old boy
  • 36-year-old man
  • 60-year-old woman
  • 64-year-old man

The surviving passenger was also identified as being from Alpharetta.

The two in the pickup truck were identified as 17-year-old boys from the town of Glen Rose. Both survived, but they were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth with severe injuries. The driver was wearing his seatbelt, while the other occupant was reportedly not wearing his.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is working with Georgia State Police to identify the victims’ next-of-kin.

An additional updated is expected to be released when notifications are made.

