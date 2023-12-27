What is rat lungworm disease and how do you prevent it?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rat lungworm disease has been around in the islands for years and not many people know much about the parasite that’s finding its way into our fresh produce.

Over the past 10 years, Hawaii has had 78 confirmed cases of Rat Lungworm.

In 2017, 20 people came down with Rat Lungworm. In 2022, there were only three cases.

Recently, a young girl contracted the disease and was hospitalized for nearly four months.

The majority of cases that are identified in Hawaii have occurred on the Big Island, officials said.

What is it?

Rat Lungworm is also known as Angiostrongyliasis. It’s caused by a parasitic nematode that’s only found in rodents.

Scientists say the parasite latches onto snails, slugs and certain other animals, including freshwater shrimp, land crabs and frogs.

Humans can get sick when they inadvertently eat those intermediate hosts, usually on raw produce that hasn’t been washed.

Rat Lungworm is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Signs and symptoms

Experts say the disease can cause a rare type of meningitis, an infection and inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms may vary but they often look like:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Fever

Light sensitivity

Muscle pain

Fatigue

Insomnia

Constant headache

Neck stiffness and pain

Tingling or burning of the skin

Double vision

Bowel or bladder difficulties

Seizures

The symptoms usually start one to three weeks after exposure to the parasite, but have been known to range anywhere from one day to as long as six weeks after exposure.

Symptoms usually last between two to eight weeks.

How is Rat Lungworm diagnosed?

The state Health Department says it confirms diagnoses with PCR tests however it’s never easy to tell.

Often times doctors would give a presumptive diagnosis based on exposure history, clinical signs and symptoms consist with Rat Lungworm and a lab finding of a special type of white blood cell in the body’s fluid.

Is there a cure?

There’s no specific treatment for this disease.

The parasites cannot mature or reproduce in humans and will die eventually. But in the meantime, patients can get very ill — and medical professionals typically can only offer “supportive treatment” and pain medications.

Persons with symptoms should talk with their healthcare provider for more information.

How do you prevent it?

A new University of Hawaii report says Rat Lungworm is usually spread by slugs and snails that leave slime on fresh produce.

Experts advise thoroughly washing all fruits and vegetables before consuming.

And if you’re planning on eating slugs or snails, they must be cooked well.

Scientists say the parasites are no longer infectious once the slime dries up.

Also, don’t let your kids drink from the hose.

That’s because rat lungworm disease-carrying slugs can curl up in garden hoses — and could pass the brain-invading parasite on through the water.

