Water commission deputy chair to step down from position 2 months after being re-instated

First Deputy to Hawaii Water Commission Kaleo Manuel was reassigned after complaint by W. Maui Landowner.(HNN)
First Deputy to Hawaii Water Commission Kaleo Manuel was reassigned after complaint by W. Maui Landowner.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Water Commission Deputy Chair Kaleo Manuel is stepping down from his position nearly two months after being re-instated, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Manuel had been temporarily re-assigned from the position in the wake of the Maui wildfires after he had been accused of withholding water needed for fighting the fires.

He was re-instated in October following a review by the state attorney general.

State Sen. and Water and Land Senate Committee Chair Lorraine Inouye released a statement on Manuel’s departure saying in part:

“Kaleo Manuel has had an outstanding track record as the CWRM First Deputy, and he will be truly missed. He was always fair and balanced in his approach to making water conservation decisions. As the CWRM First Deputy, he always kept the aina, and the water rights of the people of Hawaii front of mind when doing his job. His departure is  a loss for the State, as he leaves behind an outstanding track record that reflects his unwavering commitment to the people of Hawaii.”

His departure takes effect on Jan. 5.

This story may be updated.

