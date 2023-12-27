HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TSA agents stop passenger from boarding flight with loaded gun

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from...
The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from boarding a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage on Christmas Eve.(TSA | TSA)
By TMX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from boarding a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage on Christmas Eve.

According to the TSA, officers working the security checkpoint at the airport in Washington, D.C. were alerted by an X-ray scan to check the passenger’s carry-on items more closely.

They found a 9mm gun loaded with six bullets.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge, the TSA said.

“Bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint was no way to enter the holiday,” John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a statement.

“There’s naughty and there’s nice at this time of year and the nice way to transport your firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared at your airline check-in counter. The naughty way is to bring it to a checkpoint,” Busch said.

The agency said the gun was the 39th detected by officers at Reagan National Airport security checkpoints this year, the most detected in a single year. The previous record was 30 guns detected in 2021.

The maximum civil penalty for carrying weapons to an airport security checkpoint is $15,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn...
Newborn baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in...
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in fatal shooting
Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
New Big Island history exhibit reminisces on a time when sugar was king in plantation life
‘The plantation built this town’: New exhibit reminisces on plantation times when sugar was king

Latest News

A crowd of mourners, including loved ones and even strangers, packed Magic Island Tuesday to...
‘I’m gonna miss my friend’: Loved ones and strangers attend vigil for slain mother of five
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Community gathers to mourn and remember Theresa Cachuela, victim of tragic domestic violence
‘I’m gonna miss my friend’: Loved ones and strangers attend vigil for slain mother of five