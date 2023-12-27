In twist, female passenger indicted as 3rd suspect in murder of Mililani driver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a driver in Mililani last week

On Monday, Sabrecia Hao, the female passenger involved, was indicted for second-degree murder and robbery, among other charges in connection to Barabbas Dietrich’s death.

Hao’s death has been set at $1 million.

This is after two other suspects, Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii, were charged for Dietrich’s death last week.

Court documents say just after midnight on Dec. 14, Caspino and Kaaialii pulled up in front of Dietrich’s car at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kipapa Street.

Dietrich suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died several days later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.