Suspect sought in fatal Big Island shooting on Christmas Eve

Hawaii County police are looking for a murder suspect who shot a man on Saturday in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a murder suspect who shot a man on Saturday in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

Hawaii County police responded just after 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man who had been shot.

39-year-old Dingie Martin was found wounded in his driveway on Koloa Maoli Road, said Hawaii County police.

Officials said Martin was transported to a local hospital; then he died from his injuries on Christmas Eve.

Police officials said a suspect or motive has not yet been identified.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Hawaii Island police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

