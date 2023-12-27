Puna man charged for sexual assault of estranged girlfriend, other offenses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County prosecuting attorney has charged a Puna man with sexual assault, theft and cocaine possession following an incident on Christmas Eve.

According to court records, 45-year-old Elswood Noeau is accused of entering a vehicle and allegedly sexually assaulting his estranged girlfriend at a Hilo residence.

Officials said he is also accused of stealing her cellphone and having cocaine in his possession.

Among the multiple charges, the prosecuting attorney said the most serious offenses, second-degree sexual assault and attempted sexual assault, carry a penalty of either 10 years in prison or five years probation and up to 18 months in jail.

Noeau is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He remains in custody with his bail set at $65,500.

