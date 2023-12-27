HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officers track down 11-year-old’s bike stolen on Christmas after gifting a new one

The lieutenant told Brayden they weren’t going to stop until they found his stolen bicycle.
By Rachel Aragon and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Christmas came twice for an 11-year-old boy in Georgia.

Officers with the Carrollton Police Department surprised the boy with a new bike after his brand new one was reported stolen Christmas morning.

But the department’s work didn’t stop there.

“I knew in my heart I had to do something,” Lt. Matt Kenerly said, adding that this case was extra special.

Brayden, 11, received the new bicycle from his grandparents for Christmas. He reportedly rode it Christmas Eve and put it on his front porch that evening.

The next day it was gone.

Hours after responding to the call about Brayden’s stolen bike, officers returned to his home with a brand-new bike to replace the one that was gone.

“This 11-year-old boy just had his bicycle stolen and that’s no way to spend Christmas, so once we all started talking, we knew we had to do something,” Kenerly said.

The lieutenant told Brayden they weren’t going to stop until they found his stolen bicycle.

They found it Tuesday morning abandoned on a roadway.

The department notified Brayden’s family shortly after and was able to return the stolen bike.

Brayden thanked Kenerly for returning the bike he received for Christmas from his grandparents. He was happy to be riding into the new year on his new set of wheels, while Kenerly is happy to have another case closed.

“Satisfaction in getting some closure on that and seeing somebody’s happiness at the end of the day means the world to me,” Kenerly said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn...
Newborn baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in...
‘Gonna miss Theresa’: Community rallies around grieving family after tragic loss of mother in fatal shooting
Home for the holidays one last time.
‘Makes me angry’: Lahaina family marks bittersweet holiday as they prepare to leave Hawaii
New Big Island history exhibit reminisces on a time when sugar was king in plantation life
‘The plantation built this town’: New exhibit reminisces on plantation times when sugar was king

Latest News

$179K to community group to continue testing West Maui water quality
$179K to community group to continue testing West Maui water quality
The temporary dump site for wildfire debris in Olowalu.
Hundreds protest in Olowalu against proposed dump site for toxic fire debris
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins