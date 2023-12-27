Kauai police seek public’s help in identifying body found near campsite

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found at a makeshift campsite located near the Second Ditch in Kekaha.

Kauai police officials say on Dec. 16, police officers responded to a call of a person found deceased at a campsite located under a thick canopy of kiawe trees near the surf spot commonly known as Targets.

Officials said the person found had long hair but was unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition.

Police say the person was wearing green and white surf shorts with floral designs, pants with camouflage designs, and a T-shirt with a University of Georgia emblem, said officials.

An autopsy was completed on Dec. 26, 2023, and no signs of foul play are currently suspected, officials said.

Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate the decedent’s gender as possibly being male.

Officials say no missing person reports were filed recently with the Kauai Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this person is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or Kauai CrimeStoppers at (808) 246-8300.

